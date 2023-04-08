Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,586,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.