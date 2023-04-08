Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

NYSE CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.