Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

