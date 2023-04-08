China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
China Pharma Company Profile
