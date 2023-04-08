Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

CHD stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.