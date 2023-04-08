Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

