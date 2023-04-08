Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 2.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.73. 425,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,077,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

