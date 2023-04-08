Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.19. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 100,732 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 736,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 118,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

