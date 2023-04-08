Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

