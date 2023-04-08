Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $82.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.