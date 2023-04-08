Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 561,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after buying an additional 269,345 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.39 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.