Comerica Bank Acquires 11,085 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.41% of Mercury Systems worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.25, a P/E/G ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

