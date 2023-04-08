Comerica Bank Acquires 11,118 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $476.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,519 shares of company stock worth $19,020,006. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.