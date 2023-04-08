Comerica Bank Acquires 906 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

