Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

