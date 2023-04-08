Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.