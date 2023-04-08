Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.08 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

