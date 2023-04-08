Comerica Bank Buys 29,674 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.