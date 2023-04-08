Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 634.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NSC opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

