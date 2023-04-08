Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $171.27 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

