Comerica Bank Has $11.03 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $438.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

