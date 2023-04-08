Comerica Bank Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Paylocity worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 751.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

