Comerica Bank Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,098 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Genpact worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,307. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE G opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

