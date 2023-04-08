Comerica Bank Purchases 20,900 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Red Rock Resorts worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRR. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

