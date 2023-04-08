Comerica Bank Purchases 6,826 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,493,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $193,463,000 after buying an additional 58,659 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

