Comerica Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.