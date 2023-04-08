Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

