Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,081,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.