Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,583.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,507.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,150.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

