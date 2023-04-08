Comerica Bank Sells 3,930 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Encompass Health worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

EHC opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

