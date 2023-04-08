Comerica Bank Sells 41,671 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

CARR stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

