Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Position Trimmed by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

