Comparing Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Locafy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.41 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.79 Locafy $3.06 million 2.55 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bitfarms and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Locafy beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

