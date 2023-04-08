Comparing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration -1,409.24% N/A -215.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.34 million 45.76 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.62%. Given Odyssey Marine Exploration’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Odyssey Marine Exploration is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world. The firm focuses on the ExO Phosphate and Lihir Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

