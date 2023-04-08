Comparing Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Financial and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $503.31 million 2.58 $102.31 million $3.96 14.07 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.9% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triumph Financial and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 20.33% 9.59% 1.40% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triumph Financial and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 3 1 0 2.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus price target of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Suncrest Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

