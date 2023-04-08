Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$31,725.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE CMG opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.03. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$7.61.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Further Reading

