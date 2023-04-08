Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.