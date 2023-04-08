Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough Sells 45,000 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

CAG opened at $38.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

