Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

