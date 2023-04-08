Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $231.10. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

