Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.76.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $224.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.