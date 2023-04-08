Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.