Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.