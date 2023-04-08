Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance

MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

About Contango Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt.

Featured Articles

