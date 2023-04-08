Contrasting Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 22.58% 76.09% 35.82% Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.91 billion 1.23 $913.43 million $20.20 6.03 Expion360 $7.16 million 4.78 -$7.54 million ($1.17) -4.27

This table compares Atkore and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atkore and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $161.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Atkore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

Atkore beats Expion360 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

