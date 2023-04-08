Contrasting MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% N/A -755.96%

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.81 -$9.16 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 5.36 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond Commerce and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats Beyond Commerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

