Contrasting Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) & Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 3.15% 1.85% 0.44% Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $5.63 billion 0.33 $177.00 million $1.51 12.21 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.79 $37.00 million $0.36 12.83

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 3 1 0 2.25 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Partner Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

