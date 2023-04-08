Contrasting SSE (OTC:SSEZF) & Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) and Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SSE alerts:

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alliant Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SSE and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSE and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 105.03 Alliant Energy $4.21 billion 3.29 $685.61 million $2.73 20.16

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alliant Energy beats SSE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.