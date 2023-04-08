Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $15.94 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

