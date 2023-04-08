Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.14.

Shares of ELD opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.01. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

