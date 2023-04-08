Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after purchasing an additional 224,903 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.